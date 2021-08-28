Iraq Eyes New Regional Role and Looks for Help to Rebuild

Iraq looked Saturday to find additional support for its turbulent reconstruction efforts amid a gathering of foreign leaders that could also help toward ironing out regional rivalries.

French President Emmanuel Macron, and his Egyptian counterpart were to attend the event, along with leaders and top diplomats from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Jordan. They will also be joined by Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as well as Iran’s newly confirmed foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian.

The gathering of regional powerhouses Turkey, Iran, as well as their Gulf Arab rivals, at the event suggest a broader push by Iraq to play a broker role in Mideast conflicts. At the same time, it could help net Iraq some sorely needed support as it looks to rebuild after a ruinous war and years more of fractured politics and fighting against the Islamic State.

Iraq Says It’s Gone Back to IMF for Loan of Up to $4 Billion

The stakes are high for Iraq. Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, along with trying to short up the country’s economy, is also navigating the country’s complicated internal politics, even as he’s pulled between powerful, competing parties.

Ahead of the start of the conference, France’s Macron, speaking alongside Al-Kadhimi, reiterated his country’s commitment to combat terrorism. He added that stability can’t be achieved in the OPEC member state without the cooperation of the whole region.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Amirabdollahian said his country welcomes “any Iraqi-led regional initiative that comes with the participation of the countries in the region,” according to the foreign ministry’s official Telegram.

Iraq is carving out a mediating role between Iran and Gulf Arab oil producers including Saudi Arabia, Bloomberg reported in May.

