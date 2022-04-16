(Bloomberg) -- Iraq’s cabinet may make a decision on reactivating a deal with Halliburton Co. to drill wells in the western gas field in Akkas next month, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said in a televised interview.

Iraq’s oil ministry has in recent months dispatched two exploration teams to get more clarity on the reserves of oil and gas in the region. The deal with Halliburton will enable the oil ministry to get clear data on the production capacity of the Akkas field and reach a decision after Ramadan, which ends in early May, the minister said.

Talks with Chevron Corp. and Saudi Aramco on investment in the region “will depend on the data we get from the exploration and well-drilling operations,” Abdul Jabbar said in the interview that aired on Al-Forat channel.

If global prices continue at this level, the selling price for Iraqi oil for this month would average $106-$107 a barrel, he added.

The oil ministry is providing 30 million liters of gasoline a day for consumption, which Abdul Jabbar called a “big” number. Work on a new refinery in Karbala has been delayed by Covid-19 but the facility is expected to enter service in the first quarter of 2023, he added. The country will continue to import gasoline until 2024.

Abdul Jabbar said 80% of the contracts that the Kurdistan Regional Government signed with oil companies are correct and the rest need to be reviewed. The KRG has no problem with 50% of the solutions the federal government offered to resolve the oil issues in Kurdistan.

The region exports 430,000 barrel per day, Jabbar said.

Baghdad has long sought to bring Kurdish production under its control in exchange for funds from the national budget as compensation and a February ruling in Iraq’s top court asserted the central government’s right to the semi-autonomous region’s hydrocarbons.

