(Bloomberg) -- Iraq criticized a deadly Iranian attack on what the Islamic Republic said was an Israeli spy base on Iraqi soil, fuelling further concerns of a widening conflict across the Middle East.

The missile assault that Iran said was in revenge for the Israeli assassination of one of its commanders in Syria represented “a clear act of aggression” against his country, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al Sudani said in an interview in Davos on Tuesday.

The attack “is for sure a dangerous development that undermines the strong relationship between Iraq and Iran,” he said. “The Iraqi government maintains its right to all diplomatic and legal procedures granted to it by its sovereignty.”

Read More: Iran Hits ‘Israel Spy Base’ in Iraq as Mideast Tensions Grow

Al Sudani’s comments suggest cross-border tensions are on the rise throughout the region, as Israel’s war against Hamas passes the 100-day mark. The Yemen-based Houthi group is attacking shipping in the Red Sea, while Hezbollah is trading fire with Israel across the Lebanese border.

Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis are all backed by Iran. The first two are designated terrorist organizations by the US.

