(Bloomberg) -- Iraq’s foreign ministry protested an attack on its territory as Iran’s Revolutionary Guards confirmed they’d attacked rebels in the Iraqi Kurdistan area.

The government “categorically rejects the violation of Iraqi sovereignty by bombing any target within Iraqi territory without prior coordination with the Iraqi authorities,” according to a statement on the foreign ministry website.

In a statement published by the Tasnim news agency, Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards said seven short-range missiles had been fired on Saturday targeting a “terrorist” base in the Iraqi Kurdish area. “Tens of main actors in that group were killed or wounded.”

The group “had been sending terrorist teams and sowing insecurity and inflicting damage” on Iranians living in border provinces, the statement said.

