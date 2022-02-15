(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Supreme Court of Iraq has ruled that Kurdistan shouldn’t produce and export oil and gas independent of the central government in Baghdad.

The court on Tuesday said contracts between the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Ministry of Natural Resources and international companies should be voided. Iraq’s federal government has on numerous occasions in the past asserted its right to resources in the semi-autonomous region, but Kurdistan has carried on pumping and selling regardless.

Calls to the spokesman for the Kurdistan Regional Government for a comment weren’t immediately answered.

Baghdad has long sought to bring Kurdish production under its control in exchange for funds from the national budget as compensation. The federal government has threatened law suits and penalties on countries and companies that collaborated with Kurdistan’s oil industry.

One of Iraq’s oldest-producing oil fields in Kirkuk was seized from the Kurdistan Regional Government by federal troops in 2017. The field and surrounding area had previously fallen into the hands of Islamic State before Kurdish forces ousted the militants and exploited the field themselves.

While control over the Kurdistan region’s resources has remained disputed, a stalemate has taken hold over the past few years allowing the KRG to pump and sell its oil and gas largely unencumbered.

