Iraq Says U.S. Doesn’t Believe Aramco Attack Came From Iraq

(Bloomberg) -- Iraq said the information the U.S. has about Saturday’s attacks on Saudi oil facilities confirms Baghdad’s denial that the assault originated from its territory.

Iraq and the U.S. agreed to share information on the strikes in a Sunday phone call between Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the prime minister’s office said on its website.

Trump Vows U.S. ‘Locked and Loaded’ If Iran Was Behind Attacks

