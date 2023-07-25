(Bloomberg) -- Iraq will discuss the resumption of an oil pipeline that has been closed since March when Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Baghdad, an adviser to the Iraqi prime minister said.

The oil market is closely watching for the restart of the conduit that can carry about 500,000 barrels a day of crude from Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region to the port of Ceyhan in Turkey. The loss of supply comes amid signs of tighter demand and supply balances, which have helped push oil prices higher in recent days.

Also read: Oil Surge to $80 Shows Long-Awaited Market Tightening Is Here

An arbitration court earlier this year asked Turkey to pay about $1.5 billion in damages to Iraq for transporting the oil without Baghdad’s approval. Ankara wants to negotiate a settlement before reopening the link, people familiar with the matter have said.

Preparations for Erdogan’s visit are still ongoing, Farhad Alaaldin, foreign affairs adviser to the Iraqi prime minister, said in an interview. Water flows and Turkey’s participation in a giant road development project in Iraq are also likely to be on the agenda, he said.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s office said in a statement Tuesday that Erdogan is scheduled to visit Baghdad, without saying when. Ankara hasn’t yet confirmed it.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.