(Bloomberg) -- Iraq will renew its request for bids from both local and international companies to build a phosphate plant in the western part of the country in a project estimated to be valued at $3 billion.

“The purpose behind the re-announcement is to get the best offers,” Khalid Battal Al-Najim, the Minister of Industry and Minerals, told reporters in Baghdad. He didn’t disclose the expected production capacity of the plant.

Iraq received bids from five companies last year that it considered too low and is now seeking to widen the offer to more bidders, Al-Najim said. The announcement of the request for bids will take place within two months.

Iraq has the world’s second-largest phosphate reserves, according to Iraqi Geological Survey Commission data posted on its website. The deposits located in the western desert account for 9% of the global total, according to the commission. Phosphate is used to manufacture fertilizers, phosphoric acid and other phosphate products.

