(Bloomberg) --

Iraq’s new prime minister will go ahead with a scheduled trip to Iran on Tuesday after a first stop in Saudi Arabia was postponed, pressing on with a mission to shore up his country’s sovereignty and drum up desperately needed investment.

It will be the first foreign trip as Iraq’s leader for Mustafa al-Kadhimi, a former spy chief who escaped Saddam Hussein and lived in exile in the West for years. He’ll be accompanied by a delegation including the oil, electricity and finance ministers.

Iraq’s oil-reliant economy, suffering from years of conflict, political instability and corruption, has been left in tatters by this year’s plunge in crude prices and demand. The coronavirus exacerbated the hardship, and Kadhimi was expected to press for trade and aid while in Saudi Arabia, according to Paul Sullivan, an international security expert at the National Defense University in Washington. The hospitalization of 84-year-old Saudi King Salman on Monday forced the postponement but did not derail the signing of natural gas accords with Saudi Aramco.

Iraq Signs Natural Gas Agreements With Saudi Aramco: Iraqiya

“Unemployment before the oil price and Covid was around 13% overall and 25% for youth unemployment,” Sullivan said. “Now it could be quite a bit higher. The economic situation is perilous, and from that comes more political brittleness.”

Iraq has struggled to protect its sovereignty against the clashing interests of its Iranian and U.S. patrons, at times becoming a battleground for settling scores. In January, a U.S. drone strike in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, killed top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and risked sparking a war.

The calculus may change under Kadhimi, who’s said to enjoy good relations with Washington and Riyadh, and whose ascent won the agreement of their shared foe, Tehran. The back-to-back visits to Iran and Saudi Arabia would have given him an opportunity to try to reset his country’s role in regional rivalries.

Iraq PM Says Withdrawal of Foreign Troops Is Best Way Forward

“A balancing act is essential for Iraq not be dragged unwillingly into someone else’s conflicts,” said Paul Pillar, a former U.S. Central Intelligence Agency officer and non-resident senior fellow at Georgetown University. Additionally, Kadhimi “may hope to exploit the personal trust and good relations with both Iran and Saudi Arabia that he built as an intelligence chief to help mediate a reduction in tension between Tehran and Riyadh,” Pillar said.

While Tehran’s influence in Iraq created severe frictions with the U.S. under his predecessors, Kadhimi’s selection after five months of political deadlock has eased tensions with Washington, and there’s been talk that he’ll soon travel there, too. Before the king’s illness reshuffled his itinerary, he hosted Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Baghdad.

“Iraq seeks to assert its balanced and positive role in making peace and progress in the region,” Kadhimi tweeted while meeting with Zarif. Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said afterward that “we stressed that we want balanced relations with all neighboring countries, based on Iraqi interests, mutual interests and non-interference in internal affairs.”

The new Iraqi leader is less beholden to Iran, as demonstrated by a recent raid on a major pro-Iranian militia and his pledge to rein in pro-Iranian forces, said James Dorsey, a senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore. After his appointment, the U.S. renewed a 120-day waiver allowing Iraq to import electricity from neighboring Iran despite American sanctions against dealing with the Iranian energy industry.

Yet although he’s cast as pro-American, Kadhimi was appointed with Iranian acquiescence, Dorsey said.

“The question is why Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif felt it necessary to meet him in Baghdad on the eve of his visit to Saudi. No doubt Zarif wanted reassurances,” though it’s “not inconceivable” that Kadhimi may want to try to revive back-channel contacts between Iran and Saudi Arabia that dried up after the American killing of Soleimani, he added.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.