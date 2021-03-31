(Bloomberg) -- Iraq’s prime minister said his country had turned a “new page” with Saudi Arabia after he met the kingdom’s crown prince on Wednesday, saying they had overcome obstacles hobbling relations between the neighboring countries.

“Over the past few months relations with Saudi Arabia have accelerated in a positive direction,” Mustafa Al-Kadhimi told reporters in the Saudi capital of Riyadh. “We succeeded in overcoming a lot of the challenges that were obstructing the progress of the relationship.”

Iraq maintains ties with both Saudi Arabia and Iran, regional rivals that have butted heads in proxy conflicts like the war in Yemen. Al-Kadhimi’s first trip abroad as leader last year was to Iran. U.S. troops are stationed in Iraq to fight the Islamic State, alongside Iranian-backed Shiite militias.

On Wednesday, Al-Kadhimi denied media reports that a recent drone attack on the Saudi capital had been launched by Iran-backed militants in Iraq, calling the claims “attempts by some to throw accusations to harm progress in relations.”

“We don’t accept or allow any aggression or attack on the kingdom of Saudi Arabia from Iraqi territories,” he said. “There were not any attacks from Iraq.”

Asked about the role of the U.S. in Iraq, Al-Kadhimi said that his government had entered a “new phase of American-Iraqi relations” through a strategic dialog with President Joe Biden’s administration. “We want to restructure the relationship and preserve it at the same time,” he said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.