(Bloomberg) -- Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt early Sunday after an explosive-laden drone targeted his residence inside the Green Zone.

The prime minister wasn’t hurt in the attack, the Iraqi army said in a statement. Al-Kadhimi called for calm in a tweet, and said he was doing well.

Heavy gunfire erupted inside Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone that houses the U.S. Embassy and other foreign government offices, al-Arabiya reported, citing security officials it didn’t identify. Five people were injured, it said.

Hostilities between Iran-backed Shiite militias and the Iraqi government increased after last month’s parliamentarian elections, where lawmakers backed by the influential Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr came first in the vote.

