(Bloomberg) -- Ireland was fined 2 million euros ($2.3 million) and Romania was fined 3 million euros for failing to properly bring money-laundering and terrorist-financing rules in line with European Union law, the EU’s top court ruled on Thursday.

The fine for Romania is far less than the 4.5 million-euro penalty the European Commission sought. The court said it took account of recent economic trends when setting the fine. Judges also faulted a two-year delay for the two countries to bring money-laundering legislation in line with EU law by July 2017. Romania did so by July 2019 and that Ireland by December of the same year.

