(Bloomberg) -- Ireland will fail to meet climate action targets unless it speeds up its emission-reduction policies, particularly for the agriculture and transport sectors, the nation’s Environmental Protection Agency warned.

“Urgent implementation of all climate plans and policies, plus further new measures are needed” in order for Ireland to be on track to reach climate neutrality by 2050, the EPA said in a report published Wednesday. “The current pace of implementation will not achieve the change required” to meet climate targets.

Ireland currently aims to generate 78% of its electricity from renewable energy sources as part of its plan to cut carbon emissions 51% by 2030. However, the country is Europe’s third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases per person, with the influential farming sector accounting for a third of its carbon footprint.

The agriculture industry needs to cut methane output by almost 30% to meet its target of a 22% drop in emissions from 2018 levels, with current measures pointing to an increase of 1.9% over the decade to 2030, according to the report.

“The sector must clearly set out how this will be achieved to address uncertainty regarding its ability to deliver even the lower end of the range,” the EPA said.

And as travel resumes after the pandemic, transport emissions are projected to rise about 19% from 2020 to 2022. However, if additional planned measures are enacted, the sector could cut carbon output 39% by 2030 and achieve a 32% renewable transport share, the EPA said. Such steps would include more electric vehicles, higher biofuel blend rates and support for more sustainable transport.

Other threats to targets include increased coal use and growing energy demand, including from data centers. Meanwhile, increased working at home and the rising cost of fossil fuels highlights the need for houses to become more energy efficient, the report said.

