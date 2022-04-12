Ireland Looks at Lowering VAT on Electricity and Gas Bills

(Bloomberg) -- Ireland is looking at lowering the tax on energy bills to ease a cost-of-living squeeze as prices surge, national broadcaster RTE reported.

The VAT rate on electricity and gas bills will be dropped to 9% from 13.5% under plans being considered by the government, RTE said. That would translate to average annual reductions to electricity and gas bills of 61 euros ($66) and 49 euros respectively, it said.

The measure would be introduced on a temporary basis and would require an amendment to the Finance Bill, RTE reported.

Further work on measures, outlined by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe to party leaders on Monday night, will take place before a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Finance Ministry said in response to questions from Bloomberg News.

