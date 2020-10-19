(Bloomberg) -- Ireland is set to introduce some of the toughest curbs in Europe in a renewed effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The cabinet is due to meet on Monday to finalize the restrictions, after health authorities recommended a move to the tightest lockdown tier, Level 5, as cases surge to heights not seen since the peak of the first wave of the pandemic. Most of the country is now at Level 3 and going to 5 would see non-essential stores shuttered, all bars closed and travel restricted to within 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) of one’s home.

“Level 3 has not worked,” Health Minister Simon Harris told broadcaster RTE on Sunday, adding the government would take “decisive” and nationwide action on Monday.

Governments across Europe are toughening restrictions to fight the pandemic. In London, rules took effect banning people from mixing with other households indoors, while in Paris and eight other French cities, residents must stay home between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. for four weeks. In Northern Ireland, schools have closed.

The Irish government may opt for a mix of Level 4 and Level 5 measures, amid concern about the economic and social implications of a return to near-full lockdown, local media said. That could mean most stores close, but people could exercise further than 5 kilometers from home and some sport would be allowed to continue.

