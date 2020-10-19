(Bloomberg) -- Ireland’s government imposed some of the most sweeping pandemic restrictions in Europe, as the virus threatened to spiral out of control again.

Non-essential stores, bars and restaurants will close their doors for at least six weeks, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said. Travel will be further restricted, with people told to stay within 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from home.

“These are the toughest of times,” Martin said in a televised address in Dublin on Monday.

Like the rest of Europe, Ireland is grappling with a new surge as the winter months approach. Northern Ireland has closed bars, restaurants and schools, while Wales set a two-week so-called fire-break lockdown. Others nations have preferred to leave stores and bars open, fearing the economic consequences of a new shutdown.

Martin judged he couldn’t wait though. The 14 day incidence of cases per 100,000 of population has surged to about 240 from 88 at the start of October. Hospitalizations are increasing, as are the number of people in intensive care.

Level 5 lockdown measures also typically mean:

No household visits outside so-called “bubbles”

Schools stay open

Construction, manufacturing to continue

Weddings restricted

No sports below elite level

Restaurants,bars can only serve take out food and drinks

