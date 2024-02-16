(Bloomberg) -- Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc has averted a takeover after an activist investor pushed for more control over the Dublin-listed company in an attempt to effectively force privatization or a sale.

Ireland’s biggest private residential landlord defeated a vote at an extraordinary general meeting in Dublin on Friday to remove members of its board, including chairman Declan Moylan and CEO Margaret Sweeney. The motion to oust Moylan received 41% of the vote, less than the majority needed to pass.

“The company is now moving on toward the next stage of its development,” Moylan told reporters after the meeting. “We take our responsibilities very seriously,” as Ireland’s largest rental supplier, he added.

Vision Capital Corp., which holds about 5% of the stock, called the meeting over its dissatisfaction with the board, blaming it for what it described as the company’s poor share price performance. In response, Irish Residential announced plans to launch a strategic review after its full-year results are published later in February.

The spat, which has been going on for almost a year, is a hurdle for a company that is critical to resolving Ireland’s housing crisis. A shortage of supply has caused both rental and sale prices to spiral. Approximately 30,000 new dwellings were completed in 2022, but many more are needed to meet demand.

At least €12 billion ($12.9 billion) a year will be required for the government to hit its target of building an average of 33,000 new homes a year through 2030, according to a national strategy dubbed “Housing for All.” To achieve this, private funding must increase by approximately €4 billion a year.

In a presentation distributed for the meeting, Irish Residential said the forthcoming review would enable the board to explore all options for creating greater shareholder value. These include consolidation, combination or a merger, a review of company listings, asset sales and returning capital to shareholders.

Shares of the firm have fallen almost 30% since the same date in February 2021, compared with a 27% net rise in Ireland’s ISEQ All-Share Index over the same time period.

