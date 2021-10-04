(Bloomberg) -- Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is traveling to Brussels to discuss “tax issues” as pressure mounts to reach a deal on a global minimum rate for companies.

Donohoe will meet with European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager on Monday before chairing a meeting of the finance ministers of the euro area in Luxembourg, the Irish Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The discussions come at the start of a week Donohoe has said will be a “critical moment” in negotiations over a proposed minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15%, ahead of an OECD meeting on Friday. Ireland, which didn’t sign on to a July proposal, is worried the final number could end up significantly higher than its 12.5% rate and Donohoe has reiterated concern about the “at least” language.

“If certainty and stability can be brought to bear I believe we’ll make the case for Ireland entering the agreement, if not we’ll stay where we are,” Donohoe told state broadcaster RTE last week.

