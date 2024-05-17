(Bloomberg) -- Ireland’s public expenditure minister Paschal Donohoe ruled out the possibility of a coalition between his Fine Gael party and left-wing Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein on Friday, ahead of a vote that must be held by March 2025.

Donohoe told Bloomberg TV on Friday that he “absolutely” does not expect his party to join forces with the main opposition contender Sinn Fein after the next election. He said he believes the incumbent three-party coalition “will be able to put forward a great case” for reelection. Coalitions in Ireland are common due to the electoral system in place.

In the last few years, voters have been increasingly lending their support to Sinn Fein, a party whose ultimate goal is a United Ireland, although their popularity has been sliding in some recent opinion polls.

Voting preference for them fell by five points in Thursday’s poll to 23%, following a decline of six points in the last poll in February. The party reached peak support in July 2022 at 36%, according to the Irish Times polling data.

The party has never governed in the Republic before, but is closer than ever to doing so, thanks to support from disenfranchised voters wanting change, particularly young people, as the acute housing shortage remains a big issue.

