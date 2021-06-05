(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Any international agreement on how companies are taxed will need to meet the needs of “small and large countries, developed and developing,” Ireland’s Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said after the Group of Seven advanced economies agreed on a minimum global corporate tax rate of at least 15% as part of a broader deal.

READ: G-7 Strikes Historic Deal to Revamp Global Tax on Tech Firms (1)

The minister now looks forward to “engaging in the discussions” at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, he said in a tweet, adding that the group includes 139 countries.

Ireland has a corporation tax rate of 12.5%, which it has staunchly defended, even in the face of criticism from larger European countries. Tax competition is a legitimate tool for small countries, which may not have the same advantages as big ones, Donohoe argued in April.

“It is in everyone’s interest to achieve a sustainable, ambitious and equitable agreement on the international tax architecture,” Donohoe said in a tweet, noting the joint position adopted by G-7 finance ministers on Saturday.

RELATED: Ireland Wants OECD Deal to Accommodate 12.5% Corporate Tax Rate

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.