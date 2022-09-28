(Bloomberg) -- Ireland’s Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the European Union should take time to get unanimous backing for the global minimum corporate tax, shunning a move for fast-track implementation among a smaller group of countries.

Donohoe’s stance pushes back against large European countries including Germany and France that are looking at new ways to quickly bring the minimum levy into force as Hungary continues to block an EU directive.

“The appropriate way for this to be implemented is via a directive, which is the way law is equally applied across all of the EU,” Donohoe said in an interview with Bloomberg television’s Francine Lacqua and Tom Mackenzie. “I’m confident with a little bit more time and continued efforts on all our behalf, we’ll find a way to ensure that it’s commonly implemented across the EU.”

Finance ministers from five of the largest EU economies said at a meeting in Prague earlier this month said they are ready to use national provisions or a mechanism known as “enhanced cooperation” between a limited number of states.

