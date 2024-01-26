Ireland’s GDP Contracted for Fifth Quarter at the End of 2023

(Bloomberg) -- Ireland’s economy contracted 0.7% in the fourth quarter as it continues to grapple with international factors including high interest rates and inflation.

The drop in the final three months of the year brings the total 2023 decline of gross domestic product to 1.9%, according to the official statistics office. That’s not as severe as anticipated by the country’s Economic and Social Research Institute, which in December had predicted a 2.7% slump for the year.

The quarterly downturn was driven by “decreases in the multinational dominated sectors,” said Rachel O’Carroll, a senior statistician at the CSO said.

GDP is not generally considered a good indicator of the Irish economy because it can be distorted by the large number of international companies operating in the country, which have been impacted by rising inflation and high interest rates.

Still, the quarterly GDP slump is the longest run for the Irish economy since 2008 and 2009 when it saw eight consecutive contractions.

In contrast, Ireland’s domestic economy is performing close to capacity, with overall employment up. Modified domestic demand, or MDD, has been described by the ESRI as a more accurate reflection of domestic activity, which they estimated grew 0.6% in 2023.

The International Monetary Fund in December predicted a soft landing for the Irish economy and gave a forecast that the domestic economy, measured by Modified Gross National Income, will expand at a “still a healthy pace” of 2.5% in 2023-2024. It warned, however, of “considerable external risks” — including weaker foreign demand, rising commodity prices and global conflicts.

The euro-area economy is struggling and may have suffered a mild downturn in the second half of last year. An estimate for the final three months of 2023 is due on Tuesday from Eurostat.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.