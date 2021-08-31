(Bloomberg) -- Ireland’s population rose above 5 million for the first time since the 1851 census, boosted by emigrants returning home during the pandemic.

The population was estimated at 5.01 million in April, the Central Statistics Office said in Dublin on Tuesday. More Irish nationals returned home during the pandemic than in any other year since 2007, accounting for almost half the country’s total immigration.

Non-Irish nationals accounted for 12.9% of the total population.

