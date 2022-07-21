(Bloomberg) -- Used car prices in Ireland were 64% higher than pre-pandemic levels at the end of June, driven by supply and demand shocks including Brexit, component shortages and increased household savings.

Prices rose 29% on an annual basis, with average increases of 5.9% a quarter during the last two years, the listings website DoneDeal said. Those gains compare with an average of 0.8% before coronavirus hit.

Cheaper, older cars have seen the highest price inflation and now cost almost double what they did before the pandemic.

“If the car market can be thought of as a sign of things to come, then it surely acted as the canary in the coal mine for inflation in the wider economy,” Tom Gillespie, an economist at DoneDeal, wrote in the report.

Consumer prices in Ireland rose 9.1% in June from a year earlier, the highest in 38 years.

Even so, used car prices overall are showing signs of stabilization, Gillespie said. The rate of inflation dropped to 3.9% in the second quarter, and demand for cars is down 2.4% from a year earlier. Used car imports into Ireland have fallen 33% so far this year.

