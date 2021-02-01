Ireland Says It Retains Confidence in Von Der Leyen After Vaccine Debacle

(Bloomberg) -- Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said he retains confidence in European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, even after last week’s debacle over the deal to keep the Irish border free of checkpoints.

The European Union hastily amended new vaccine controls seeking to limit exports to Northern Ireland, retreating from a plan that provoked outrage and reignited the tensions that almost wrecked Brexit negotiations.

In an interview with broadcaster, RTE on Monday Coveney said he rates Ursula von der Leyen “highly.”

“To her credit, she acted to fix the mistake as quickly as she could,” he said.

He said the “very careless” error stemmed from a small circle of people seeking a technical solution to the vaccine export issue, without enough thought to political consequences.

