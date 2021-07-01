Ireland Says It’s Not in a Position to Join Global Tax Agreement

(Bloomberg) -- Ireland said it “is not in a position” to join the consensus on a global corporate tax agreement, given reservations about the proposal for a global minimum rate of at least 15%.

Earlier: Global Tax Overhaul Endorsed by 130 Nations as Deal Gets Closer

The country, which has a corporate tax rate of 12.5%, “fully supported” a separate proposal to re-allocate a proportion of tax to the market jurisdiction, the government said in a statement.

“I was not in a position to join the consensus on the agreement and specifically a global minimum effective tax rate of ‘at least 15%’ today,” Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said. “I have expressed Ireland’s reservation, but remain committed to the process and aim to find an outcome that Ireland can yet support.”

The nation will “constructively engage” in “further discussions and technical work over the coming months,” the government said.

