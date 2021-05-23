(Bloomberg) -- Ireland’s government warned of a “real risk” that hackers will release sensitive medical information, as it vowed again not to pay a ransom.

Hackers have threatened to release private health records on Monday after infiltrating the system last week, in the latest cyberattack by an international crime gang.

Spending minister Michael McGrath on Sunday repeated the government’s pledge not to make any payment to the hackers. While the gang handed over a decryption key in recent days without receiving a ransom, it continues to threaten to release data starting tomorrow.

“The theft and release of this data would be a particularly despicable crime,” the government said in a statement Sunday. It urged anybody contacted by hackers threatening to release their information to contact police.

