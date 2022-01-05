(Bloomberg) -- Vaccinated people arriving into Ireland will no longer have to present a negative Covid-19 test under plans being considered by the government, according to the Irish Times.

Arrivals with a valid digital Covid Certificate or another valid proof of recent infection or vaccination will not need a test to enter the country from Jan. 6, the newspaper reported.

The decision reverses measures introduced a month ago to stem the spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19. The variant is now dominant in Ireland.

Unvaccinated people will continue to need a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival, the newspaper said.

Ireland reported 21,302 cases on Jan. 5, near a record of more than 23,000 on New Year’s day. The country’s 7-day incident rate is among the highest in Europe. 91% of over-12s were fully vaccinated as of Jan. 3 and 52% had received a booster jab.

