(Bloomberg) -- Ireland is reportedly set to drop most pandemic restrictions, as concerns surrounding the omicron variant ease.

Government medical advisers proposed removing most curbs, including early closing times for bars and restaurants and the need for vaccine passes to access many indoor facilities such as gyms, local media including state broadcaster RTE reported. Mask wearing, passes for international travel and self isolation for symptomatic people are likely to be the only rules that will remain in place.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin will announce the plan in a national address later today.

The government shut nightclubs and imposed a closing time of 8 p.m on hospitality last month as the omicron variant emerged. Those measures had been set to stay in place until the end of January but are now likely to be dropped before then. Workers will be asked to return to offices on a phased basis, while restrictions on capacity levels at outdoor events will also be dropped.

