Ireland Steps Up Monitoring of U.K. Fund Market Over Brexit: FT

(Bloomberg) -- The Central Bank of Ireland has increased its monitoring of the U.K. investment market as it prepares for Brexit, the Financial Times reported.

The bank asked fund investment companies to immediately notify it of any large-scale mutual fund withdrawals, the FT reports, citing a confidential request sent in December. The Irish central bank has opted to further scrutinize investment fund activity as part of its Brexit preparedness, the newspaper said, citing the letter.

FT says the Central Bank of Ireland and fund administrators BNY Mellon, Northern Trust, JPMorgan, Brown Brothers Harriman and State Street all declined to comment.

