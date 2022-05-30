(Bloomberg) -- Dublin Airport’s operator was summoned to report to the Irish government after long lines to get into terminal buildings over the weekend caused more than 1,000 passengers to miss their flights, adding to industry chaos as airports struggle to deal with staff shortages amid post-pandemic demand.

The Minister of State for International Transport, Hildegarde Naughton, met with the management of airport operator DAA to get clarity on the situation and seek assurances ahead of upcoming busy travel periods. The ministry said it expressed “immense disappointment and frustration at the unacceptable scenes” that played out at the airport over the weekend.

DAA said it would offer compensation for those who missed flights, and that it has added security lanes and more officers to ease the congestion. Broadcaster RTE reported that airport police diverted traffic away from one of the terminals early Monday due to queuing, though things have been moving faster since.

Travel hubs across Europe have come under stress from a resurgence in demand following the lifting of pandemic restrictions while staff shortages persist. Passengers in the UK complained this weekend of long delays for security and boarding, and the Easter holiday saw chaos at hubs including Manchester. Issues at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport last week forced Dutch carrier KLM to cap ticket sales.

“We’re doing our level best to make sure that everyone makes their flights this weekend,” DAA’s interim head of communications Kevin Cullinane told RTE’s Morning Ireland today. “We’re conscious that we let ourselves -- we let the nation down yesterday.” Current estimates are that “well over 1,000 passengers” missed flights on Sunday, though the final number has yet to be ascertained, he said.

Ryanair Holdings Plc., the airport’s biggest operator, rejected a planned 88% increase in airport charges from DAA, and asked Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe to issue a shareholder direction to DAA to abandon the plans.

“The DAA should instead concentrate on fixing recruitment to deliver an efficient customer service through security rather than dreaming up new charges for facilities that nobody wants and which damage tourism recovery,” Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson said in an emailed statement.

