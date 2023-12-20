(Bloomberg) -- Ireland said it will take the UK to court over its controversial legislation that aims to deal with legacy issues left over from decades of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland known as ‘The Troubles.’

The Irish government regards the law, enacted in September, as incompatible with the UK’s commitments under the European Convention of Human Rights which are a “fundamental requirement” of the 1998 peace deal in Northern Ireland, Micheal Martin, Ireland’s deputy prime minister, said in a statement Wednesday. Ireland said it will initiate a so-called inter-State legal case against the UK at the European Court of Human Rights, which oversees the convention.

“I regret that we find ourselves in a position where such a choice had to be made,” Martin said. “I used every opportunity to make my concerns known, and urged the British government to pause this legislation,” he said, adding that London had acted “unilaterally” in pursuing the legislation.

Downing Street and the UK’s Northern Ireland Office had no immediate comment when contacted by Bloomberg.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act was introduced to Parliament last year under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a way of moving on from ‘The Troubles,’ including drawing a line under unsolved crimes dating back to the era by offering immunity from prosecution for people who cooperate with a new investigatory commission.

But the idea has angered victims’ families in Northern Ireland and in Dublin, the government has accused the UK of ignoring a previous agreement to cooperate on how to tackle legacy issues relating to the violence.

Ireland’s move comes at a sensitive time for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, whose administration oversaw the enactment of the Northern Ireland legislation into law and now faces calls from within his governing Conservative Party to withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights.

Those demands have come in relation to Sunak’s plan to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda, which the court in Strasbourg has previously blocked. But Tory opposition to the ECHR runs far deeper and relates to their view that the UK Parliament should have the final say over British laws. It’s an argument that closely resembles the wrangling over Brexit.

The risk for Sunak is that Ireland’s legal action will encourage those right-wing Tory MPs demanding he leave the ECHR, even as it underscores the counter-argument among moderate Conservatives that doing so would undermine the UK’s international standing and cause problems in Northern Ireland because of the way the human rights convention underpins the Good Friday Agreement.

--With assistance from Ellen Milligan.

