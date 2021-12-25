(Bloomberg) --

Ireland’s chief medical officer warned people to avoid shops and not to mix with people from other households indoors, as coronavirus cases soar.

People should “avoid crowded places including retail environments” and shop online “where possible,” chief medical officer Tony Holohan said in an emailed statement. “Do not socialize or meet indoors with people from other households,” he added.

The warning comes the day after Christmas, traditionally the biggest day of the year for household mixing in Ireland. The nation saw its highest number of daily confirmed cases on Dec. 24, with even higher case numbers expected. The government has already curbed opening hours for bars and restaurants and ordered nightclubs closed, but has not imposed official restrictions on shops beyond making masks mandatory.

While hospitalizations remain at about the lowest level since October, the government expects that to change in the days ahead.

“It is important that all of us continue to reduce our contacts and avoid crowded places, to the greatest extent possible,” Holohan said. “If you are yet to receive a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine, then you should take every measure you can to protect yourself until you are eligible to receive it,” he added.

