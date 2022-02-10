(Bloomberg) -- Ireland’s government will unveil a raft of measures to combat the impact of soaring energy bills and inflation, as the rising cost of living becomes a key political issue across Europe.

The government is finalizing on Thursday a package exceeding 400 million euros ($457 million) that is expected to include an increase in fuel welfare payments and could potentially double a planned household energy credit of 100 euros, according to national broadcaster RTE. Earlier this week, Ireland approved an 8 billion euro package to support home energy upgrades to 2030.

The moves come as soaring inflation starts to bite across Europe just as economies begin to emerge from the pandemic. Euro-area inflation jumped 5.1% in January, well ahead of forecasts. Meanwhile, energy prices continue to climb, with concerns that Russia-Ukraine tensions could crimp supplies further. In Ireland, inflation rose 5.7% in December compared to a year earlier.

Ireland is not alone in introducing measures to help citizens cope with rising bills. Italy, Greece and the Netherlands have allocated billions of euros to help cushion the blow via compensation and credit packages. The Dutch government has offered support for insulating houses and cutting energy bills for small and medium-sized businesses, and Denmark also plans to increase energy bill subsidies.

Even so, there is concern Ireland’s measures won’t go far enough. Sinn Fein social protection spokesperson Claire Kerrane told RTE radio that the currently planned 100 euro electricity credit “isn’t enough” and will only “scratch the surface” in easing the cost of living for many families.

“Plans such as subsidizing utility bills are a short term measure but they don’t change the long term issues for Ireland,” Colin Grant, an analyst at Dublin-based securities firm Davy, said in an interview. “The government is limited in what it can achieve because it’s global trends that are driving energy prices.”

