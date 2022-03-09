(Bloomberg) -- Ireland moved to cut gasoline tax as consumers grapple with soaring prices spurred by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The government will cut excise duty on unleaded petrol by 20 euro cents per liter and by 15 cents on diesel, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe told reporters in Dublin. Tax on so-called green diesel used in industry and for home heating, will be cut by 2c. The cuts will remain in place until the end of August and cost about 320 million euros ($351 million).

“We are experiencing the consequences of a war,” Donohoe said. “The government has responded to help to ease the impact of these price changes but we cannot protect citizens and businesses from the entire cost impact.”

Unleaded gasoline has touched an all time high of about 2 euros per liter at some gas stations in Ireland in recent days, the equivalent of about $8 per gallon. The government already committed last month to a plan worth 505 million euros to lower home energy bills.

