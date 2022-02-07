(Bloomberg) -- Ireland will hold St Patrick’s Day celebrations for the first time in three years, adding to signs of life returning to normal amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The five day festival in Dublin, which takes place around the St Patrick’s holiday on March 17, was one of the first major events to be canceled in March 2020 as Covid-19 took hold around the world. Its return comes after Ireland dropped most remaining pandemic restrictions in January amid declining infections from the omicron variant. Smaller events will take place elsewhere across the country on the holiday itself.

“This celebration of our national day sends the message out loud and clear – Ireland is open again for tourism,” culture Minister Catherine Martin said in a statement Monday.

The return of the festival will be a boost for the hospitality sector, which has been battered by successive lockdowns and other pandemic restrictions. Before the pandemic, the festival organizers put its economic benefit at more than 73 million euros ($83.4 million). This year March 18 will also be a public holiday in Ireland in recognition of people’s efforts through the pandemic.

In recent years the Irish authorities have used the festivities to lure tourists while boosting the nation’s profile around the world. Global landmarks such as the Empire State Building have been lit with green lights while the Ireland’s Prime Minister traditionally meets the U.S. President in Washington around that time. Parades are held in major cities worldwide, especially in the U.S.

