(Bloomberg) -- Ireland this week will nominate Phil Hogan, the European Union’s chief trade negotiator, to be the next director-general of the World Trade Organization, according to a person with knowledge of the plan.

Hogan will announce his candidacy on Thursday, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the preparations are private.

The European Commission’s chief spokesman, Eric Mamer, declined to comment when reached by phone. Mamer said it was a matter for Hogan and the Irish government.

Hogan’s announcement on June 9 that he was exploring the option of running to lead the WTO left many EU officials puzzled because the European trade commissioner’s job is among the most coveted and powerful of any political post in Europe.

Plus his five-year term began only last December and his inbox was packed with issues ranging from seeking a renewed commercial truce with the U.S. and pursuing a long-sought investment pact with China to negotiating a free-trade accord with Australia and helping to keep post-Brexit Britain from crashing out of the European single market.

