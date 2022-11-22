(Bloomberg) -- Ireland will cap revenues of electricity generating companies that don’t use gas, as part of plans that could raise as much as €1.9 billion for the Exchequer.

Under plans agreed Tuesday, wind and solar power companies will have market revenues capped at €120 per megawatt hour, with any gains above that being paid to the government. There will be a cap of at least €180 per megawatt hour for oil- and coal-fired generation and other non-gas generators, the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications said in an emailed statement.

For this year and next, companies active in fossil fuel production and refining will have to pay a “solidarity contribution” based on their average taxable profits from 2018 to 2021. Profits more than 20% above the baseline will be taxed at 75%.

Proceeds from the plans could range from €300 million to €1.9 billion, depending on natural gas prices, although it is expected to be at the lower end of the range, the government said. It expects to collect funds from the cap on market revenues in 2023 and proceeds from the temporary solidarity contribution in 2023 and 2024.

The Irish move follows similar measures elsewhere, and is in line with European Council regulations to curb profits and support struggling energy consumers.

The UK last week increased its levy on oil and gas firms to 35% from 25% and extended it to 2028. Producers of renewable, nuclear and biomass energy were also hit with a new 45% windfall tax.

Shell to Evaluate £25 Billion UK Investments on Windfall Tax (1)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.