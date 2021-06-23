(Bloomberg) -- The Irish government plans to sell part of its 676 million euro ($807 million) stake in Bank of Ireland Group Plc. over the next six months or so, the latest stage in its bid to recoup the bank bailout that almost bankrupted the nation.

Part of Ireland’s 13.9% shareholding in the bank will be sold through a pre-arranged trading plan that will be managed by Citigroup, Ireland’s finance ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

Up to 15% of the expected aggregate total trading volume in the company is to be sold over the duration of the trading plan and there will be a minimum share price for those sold. No further details were disclosed.

Bank of Ireland’s shares fell as much as 6% in Dublin.

The state remains a key player in the Irish financial sector, holding majority stakes in AIB Group Plc and Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc and the minority holding in Bank of Ireland after bailouts during the financial crisis. Overall the state injected about 64 billion euros into Ireland’s banks. About half of that was spent on the former Anglo Irish Bank and Irish Nationwide, both of which were since wound down.

”Today’s announcement marks the start of a phased exit from the State’s remaining investment in Bank of Ireland,” Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said, who can renew the trading plan when it ends. “When all cashflows are taken into account the taxpayer has already recorded a surplus on its investment in and support for the bank, even before the sales of these shares are accounted for.”

So far, Ireland has recovered 19.2 billion euros of its bank bailout in cash by way of disposals, investment income and liability guarantee fees, the finance ministry said. In the case of Bank of Ireland, the government has already recouped 5.9 billion euros, against 4.7 billion euros invested in the bank.

“State investment in Bank of Ireland over a decade ago should never have been needed, but we will always be grateful for the support we received,” Bank of Ireland CEO Francesca McDonagh said in a separate statement. “We repaid the taxpayer by 2013, and again thank the State and Irish taxpayer for their extraordinary support.”

