(Bloomberg) -- Ireland’s central bank is weighing whether to reinstate a capital buffer for banks it removed during the pandemic, amid a worsening economic outlook driven by the war in Ukraine.

The central bank expected to rebuild the counter-cyclical capital buffer (CCyB) “gradually” through 2022 given the Irish economic outlook, it said in November. However in its latest decision on the buffer published on March 24 but not publicized until now, it warned there is “considerable uncertainty” around the economic outlook. The buffer remains at 0%.

“While that guidance remains, the current outlook is subject to considerable uncertainty and the implications of the conflict in Ukraine for macro-financial conditions and the impact of the associated economic sanctions and disruption to global trade will continue to be monitored closely,” it said.

The regulator cut the CCyB from 1% to zero two years ago as the pandemic took hold across Europe, allowing lenders to release capital set aside to counter downturns. The buffer guards against banks’ boosting lending in a boom and slashing it in a crash. It’s designed to be built up when risks are growing, and allows banks to lend more during times of stress.

“Maintaining the CCyB at 0% has facilitated the banking system to absorb negative impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the regulator said. “To date, banking sector capital has remained resilient,” it added.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.