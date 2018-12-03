(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Theresa May is trying to win approval for her Brexit deal ahead of a vote on Dec. 11. Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay and chief negotiator Olly Robbins are speaking in Parliament.

There’s a Lot Irish Backstop Won’t Cover (1.45 p.m.)

May’s Brexit adviser Oliver Robbins set out why the Irish border backstop would be a problem for the U.K. if it ever came into force. It won’t cover security cooperation -- which will be at risk -- or any trade in services, he told Parliament’s Brexit committee.

Robbins also argued the plan -- which is a fall-back guarantee to avoid border checks at the frontier with Ireland -- is not ideal for the EU, either. It’s "uncomfortable" for both sides, he said.

