(Bloomberg) -- Developers may look to repurpose commercial buildings into homes to take advantage of a chronic under-supply of housing in Ireland, according to research.

The repurposing of commercial properties has become a significant feature of other markets and could become more prevalent in Ireland as the country is “massively under-supplied across all housing tenures,” Commercial real estate firm CBRE said.

However, there are also “significant” concerns regarding the viability of apartment building as construction and financing costs increase, the company added in a 2023 Market Outlook report.

“It is likely that new supply in 2023 should reach similar levels to 2022, as projects that are currently under construction carry over from 2022,” CBRE said. “However, beyond this, there are significant question marks over the viability of apartment development in Dublin in a higher interest rate environment.”

Ireland is grappling with dual housing and rental crises, with the latter sector being squeezed by a mass exodus of private landlords. On average, 40% of house sale instructions in the final quarter of 2022 came from landlords selling investment properties, according research carried out by the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland.

Higher financing costs will “impact new dwelling completion numbers over the medium-term” with smaller developers in particular likely to find it difficult to deliver new stock, according to the research.

Furthermore, a recalibration of building standards for build-to-rent apartments is likely to make building more expensive and “add more pressure to apartment viability,” it said.

Demand for rental accommodation will be “resilient” this year and likely support average rent price increases of up to 4%, CBRE added.

The firm also expects institutional investors from both North America and mainland Europe to continue growing their Irish presence over the next 12 months.

