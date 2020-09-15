(Bloomberg) --

Ireland’s cabinet is self-isolating after the nation’s health minister had to be tested for the coronavirus after becoming unwell.

Members of the Irish government will restrict their movements as the minister, Stephen Donnelly, undergoes a test, speaker of the parliament Sean O’Fearghail said in Dublin on Tuesday. Parliament has also been suspended, a move which drew some criticism.

“The democratic functioning of the state is too important to operate in this manner,” opposition lawmaker Peadar Toibin said in a statement. “It is simply not good enough.”

The news came as the virus threatens to spiral out of control in Ireland. Health authorities recorded 357 new cases today, the highest since May. Prime Minister Micheal Martin said Dublin will need extra curbs, including limits on the numbers allowed visit each others’ home, to stop the spread of the virus.

