(Bloomberg) -- The Irish maker of Bulmers and Magners cider is moving closer to the U.K. even as uncertainty remains about how to solve the Brexit conundrum.

C&C Group Plc plans to cancel its stock listing on Euronext Dublin, while keeping its shares traded on the London Stock Exchange, the Irish company said in a statement Tuesday. C&C plans to seek admission to the LSE’s FTSE stock indexes, and the existing U.K. shares, which are now denominated in euros, will switch to pounds on Oct. 7, it said.

The majority of C&C’s business activities have shifted since buying distributors Matthew Clark and Bibendum last year and most of the company’s shares are now held by investors based in the U.K. and North America, it said. Adding the stock to FTSE indexes will “increase awareness of C&C among the investor community,” the company said.

C&C shares have surged 49% in Dublin this year and are among the best performers in Ireland’s ISEQ All-Share Index. Their average daily volume of 821,000 shares in 2019 compares with just 96,000 shares for the London-listed stock. C&C is aiming to be included in the FTSE All-Share Index and the FTSE 250 Index from Dec. 23, according to Tuesday’s statement.

To contact the reporter on this story: Lisa Pham in London at lpham14@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Beth Mellor at bmellor@bloomberg.net, Phil Serafino, Paul Jarvis

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.