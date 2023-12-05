(Bloomberg) -- Ireland’s corporation tax receipts rose in November, a key month for collecting them.

Receipts amounted to €6.3 billion ($6.8 billion), snapping a three-month streak of declines. That’s up by 27% on the same month last year, according to a statement from the Department of Finance on Tuesday.

The previous period of drops highlights the volatile nature of the intake. The taxes are largely paid by the many multinationals based in Ireland such as Apple Inc. and Pfizer Inc., which have been hit by global economic headwinds.

Multinational-dominated sectors contracted by 3.8% in the third quarter, statistics office data last week showed, while other sectors decreased by 0.7%. That contributed to Irish GDP declining for the fourth quarter in a row.

