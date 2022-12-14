(Bloomberg) -- Ireland’s economic growth will slow in 2023 due to high inflation and weaker consumer confidence, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

The country will avoid a recession, with exports of multinationals expected to support gross domestic product growth “albeit at a decelerating rate,” the OECD said in a report on Wednesday. It expects GDP growth to slow to 3.8% in 2023 from 10.1% this year.

“As inflationary pressures and higher interest rates lower demand, growth in the Irish domestic economy is expected to subdue into next year and similarly, as some of our trading partners experience tough economic conditions, our exports to them will be affected,” Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said in a briefing following the publication of the survey.

Domestic demand will be further dented by inflation, according to the report, with growth excluding the impact of some foreign companies forecast to slow to 0.9% in 2023 from 8% in 2022. Government capital expenditure in the 2023 budget will help domestic growth rebound to 3.1% in 2024.

Elevated Debt

While the labor market remains resilient and corporate tax receipts have helped improve public finances, public debt is “elevated” at about $60,000 per capita, well above the EU average, the OECD said. Challenges to Ireland’s long-term growth include spending pressure in health care, housing and addressing climate change.

The organization recommended investment to boost housing supply as well as to speed up reductions in carbon emissions. It also suggested the government’s policy of setting aside €6 billion of potentially non-recurring tax receipts may be continued.

“We need to do this not just because of the risk of what could happen to tax streams in the future, but also because Irish public debt on a per capita basis remains very high,” Donohoe said at the Institute of International and European Affairs in Dublin.

On housing “we’re making progress,” he said. “We need to do more.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.