(Bloomberg) -- A slowdown has begun in some parts of Ireland’s economy, where growth in consumer spending and investment has eased, according to a local business group.

“The Irish economy is at a turning point,” said Gerard Brady, who’s head of national policy and chief economist at Ibec. “As a small open economy, shifts in the flow of capital through the global economy and slowdowns in our major trading partners can have an outsized impact on our growth model. Our members are already experiencing this through tighter capital markets and a greater focus on costs.”

The advance in consumer spending is expected to slow to 4% in 2023, while domestic investment will grow by just under 4%, according to the group’s latest economic outlook.

The warning comes amid the fastest inflation in decades, with consumer prices rising 9.1% from a year earlier in June -- the most in 38 years. Ireland’s central bank sees it peaking at more than 10% in the third quarter, before slowing.

“The outlook for Irish business is marked by growing concern at rapid shifts in our competitive position and growing labor-market policy costs,” Brady said, noting that small and medium-sized businesses will be affected most.

