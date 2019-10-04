(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson’s lead negotiator, David Frost, is in Brussels for intensive talks as time ticks away before the prime minister’s Oct. 31 Brexit deadline. The response to London’s latest proposal has not been positive. Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said there are big problems with the plan and gave Johnson 10 days to improve it.

Key Developments:

Johnson’s lead negotiator David Frost in Brussels for talks

Bid to give courts power to request delay to Brexit being heard in Edinburgh

Johnson rival Rory Stewart quits Conservative Party - says he will run as independent candidate for mayor of London

Johnson Gets One Week to Improve His Plan for Brexit Backstop

Johnson Has Boxed Himself In, Coveney Says (10:15 a.m.)

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said Johnson’s proposals represent a “step forward,” but repeated that they contain “significant” problems and can’t be supported.

Again, he focused on the possibility that the proposals would deliver a customs border in Ireland, and offer the DUP a veto over regulatory alignment.

Speaking to RTE on Friday, he said the U.K. needs to present an improved offer within 10 days. He warned that Johnson has “boxed himself in” and left little room for maneuver with his promises during the Tory leadership campaign and choice of cabinet.

Rory Stewart Quits Conservative Party (9 a.m.)

Rory Stewart, who ran against Boris Johnson to be Tory leader and was expelled from the Parliamentary party for voting against the prime minister’s Brexit strategy, announced he won’t run for election again and has quit the Conservative Party.

“It’s been a great privilege to serve Penrith and The Border for the last ten years, so it is with sadness that I am announcing that I will be standing down at the next election, and that I have also resigned from the Conservative Party,” Stewart wrote on Twitter.

Stewart later told London’s Evening Standard newspaper that he wants to stand for election as mayor of the U.K. capital. He will run as an independent to break “the suffocating embrace of our dying party politics,” he said.

Court Bid to Enforce Brexit Delay (Earlier)

Brexit finds itself back in court in Scotland today in a case that seeks to empower the courts to write to Brussels asking for an extension if there is no deal by Oct. 19 and Boris Johnson refuses to do so.

In addition to asking the court to send the letter asking for a Brexit extension, English lawyer Jolyon Maugham is seeking to bind Johnson under threat of a fine or imprisonment if he refuses to comply with the law requiring him to do so.

The law, passed by Parliament last month, obliges the prime minister to seek a delay to Brexit until Jan. 31 unless he can agree a deal with the EU or win Parliamentary consent for leaving the bloc without one.

