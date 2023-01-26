(Bloomberg) -- The Irish government will discuss when to consider adjusting current limits on bankers’ renumeration at AIB Group Plc when its stake in the bank approaches 50%, according to Finance Minister Michael McGrath.

“I’ll monitor progress in the share trading plan and review how that evolves and what the impact might be on remuneration policy in the months ahead, but I have no date in mind,” McGrath said in an interview with Bloomberg on Thursday. “No decision has been made at this point.”

The Irish state currently holds a 57% stake in AIB, having reduced it from 71% via a share-trading plan, which it recently extended.

“As we approach the threshold of a majority shareholding of 50%, I will be engaging with our coalition colleagues to ensure that everyone is satisfied and that everyone is lined up with the policy of the government, which remains the same as it was — we do not see any long term strategic interest in having shareholdings in the Irish banks,” McGrath said.

The government imposed restrictions on lenders bailed out during the financial crisis including on bonus pay to staff. Limits were lifted at Bank of Ireland Group Plc, which had been returned to full private ownership in September, and they would be removed at AIB once the government stake fell to “an appropriate level,” the government said.

The Irish state became a key player in the Irish financial sector after it was forced to rescue several lenders during the financial crisis. Overall, the government injected about €64 billion into Ireland’s banks, with about half of that spent on the former Anglo Irish Bank and Irish Nationwide, which were since wound down.

Taxpayers still own about 62% of Permanent TSB, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The government doesn’t have plans to unwind its stake in the short-term, recent documents prepared by the Ministry of Finance showed.

