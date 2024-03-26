(Bloomberg) -- Ireland’s economic outlook is improving thanks to continued resilience at home as inflation eases, the Economic and Social Research Institute said.

Gross domestic product is seen rising by 2.5% in 2024 — more than a 2.3% projection from December, according to the ESRI’s new quarterly economic report, which was published Wednesday.

Modified domestic demand — deemed a more accurate gauge of homegrown activity due to the high number of multinationals based in Ireland — is expected to increase by 2.3%, up from 2%.

That advance, though, may be fragile, with the euro-zone country facing infrastructure problems — particularly in the housing sector, where demand for properties to rent and buy still massively outstrips supply, warned ESRI, which offers public-policy advice.

“Public finances continue to be in a strong position,” Kieran McQuinn, ESRI research professor, told reporters on a call. “But clearly the key challenge is the economy is facing significant infrastructure challenges and investment challenges over the coming years.”

Unlike most of its European peers, a jump in tax revenue has left Ireland with a fiscal surplus. But additional investments should consider capacity in the labor market, which is at full employment, according to the report.

